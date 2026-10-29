State Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani announced on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 24th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme on October 30 at a national-level event in Bhildi town in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, according to PTI.

Modi is expected to travel to Gujarat on October 30 and 31. Over 9.34 million farmer families nationwide will receive more than ₹18,680 crore under the 24th instalment of the scheme.

What is the PM-Kisan scheme offering?

The PM-Kisan programme provides ₹6,000 in annual financial aid to qualified farmer families. The money is sent straight to the beneficiary's bank account in three equal installments of ₹2,000 each.

Meanwhile more than ₹4.47 lakh crore have already been covered across the nation in the preceding 23 installments. Over 2,100 cluster-level events and 34 district-level events will be held throughout Gujarat to mark the occasion, while the main program will be aired live. Who is eligible for the PM-Kisan scheme? According to the government, all families of landholding farmers who own cultivable land are qualified to receive benefits under the program. Institutional landholders and farmer families with members who hold or have held constitutional positions, such as ministers, MPs, MLAs, mayors, or chairpersons of district panchayats, are not included. The scheme is not available to current or former government employees (with a few exceptions), superannuated pensioners who receive a monthly pension of ₹10,000 or more, income tax payers, or practicing professionals who are registered with professional bodies, such as doctors, engineers, lawyers, chartered accountants, and architects.

PM-KISAN e-KYC: What farmers should check before October 30? For PM-KISAN beneficiaries who have enrolled, the government has mandated electronic Know Your Customer (e-KYC) verification. Additionally, farmers should verify the accuracy of their land records, bank account information, and Aadhaar credentials. If other eligibility or verification requirements are not satisfied, completing e-KYC by itself does not ensure payment. Beneficiaries should check their status on the official portal and adhere to the guidelines if a payment is withheld pending verification. How to check PM-KISAN 24th instalment payment status? · Visit the official PM-KISAN portal at https://pmkisan.gov.in. · Open ‘Know Your Status’ under the Farmers Corner section.

· Fill in the required registration details and complete the verification process. · Check the beneficiary and payment information showcased on the screen. Farmers can use the appropriate facility on the portal to obtain their registration number if they cannot recall it. They should look for discrepancies in their records that might interfere with the processing of payments. Additionally, the portal offers a help desk for questions about e-KYC, registration, and payment status. PM-KISAN payment delayed? What should farmers do? Farmers should first check their payment status on the PM-KISAN portal if they have not received the instalment. They should confirm that their land records satisfy the scheme's standards, their bank information is accurate, and their e-KYC is complete.