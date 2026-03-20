PM meets trustees of IGNCA, discusses upcoming Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met the trustees of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) and discussed about the upcoming Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum, and emphasised that this project will transform the North Block and the South Block, once a centre of power, into a centre of culture.

He also discussed with them various aspects relating to further popularising India's diverse culture.

Officials had earlier said that the upcoming Yuge Yugeen Bharat National Museum -- billed to be the largest museum in the world -- will have eight thematic segments telling the story of India spanning over 5,000 years.

The new museum, to be housed in the North Block and the South Block in the heart of the country's capital, will cover an area of 1.17 lakh sqm with 950 rooms spread over a basement and three storeys, they earlier said. During the meeting, the prime minister and the IGNCA trustees also explored ways to bring more people into this journey, strengthen outreach through digital and grassroots initiatives IGNCA is an autonomous institution which falls under the purview of the Ministry of Culture. "Met Trustees of IGNCA and discussed various aspects relating to further popularising India's diverse culture," the prime minister said in a post on X.

"We also explored ways to bring more people into this journey, strengthen outreach through digital and grassroots initiatives and support artists and scholars in preserving and promoting our rich heritage," Modi said in the post. The IGNCA trustees include its President Ram Bahadur Rai and members Sonal Mansingh, Vasudeo Kamath, Rathi Vinay Jha, Harshvardhan Neotia, Padma Subrahmanyam, Saryu V Doshi and Prasoon Joshi among others. A senior official of the IGNCA said, the prime minister during the meeting also spoke of the upcoming Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum. The PM told the trustees that this project will transform the North Block and the the South Block, once a centre of power, into a centre of culture, the official said.