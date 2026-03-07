PM Modi accuses Bengal govt of insulting President Murmu during state visit

Accusing the West Bengal government of insulting President Droupadi Murmu during her visit to the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said it was "shameful and unprecedented" and the TMC dispensation has "truly crossed all limits".

The prime minister was reacting after President Murmu expressed her displeasure over the change of venue of the Santal conference, which she attended in the state, and the absence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her ministers during her visit.

PM Modi said that the office of the President is above politics and its sanctity should always be respected. He expressed the hope that better sense will prevail among the West Bengal government and the ruling TMC.

"This is shameful and unprecedented. Everyone who believes in democracy and the empowerment of tribal communities is disheartened," Modi said in a post on 'X' The prime minister said that the pain and anguish expressed by the President, who herself hails from a tribal community, has caused immense sadness in the minds of the people of India. "The TMC Government of West Bengal has truly crossed all limits. Their administration is responsible for this insult to the President," he said. Modi said it is equally unfortunate that a subject as important as Santal culture is treated so casually by the West Bengal government.

Earlier, President Murmu expressed dissatisfaction over holding the conclave of Santal tribal community near Bagdogra airport instead of Bidhannagar and wondered if the state administration had hoped that no one would be able to attend. "I don't know what went through the administration's mind that they chose a place for the conference where the Santal people couldn't go," she said. "Perhaps the state government does not want the welfare of tribals, and that is why they were prevented from coming here," Murmu said. Reacting sharply to Murmu's comments, Chief Minister Banerjee alleged that the BJP was using the President's office to malign the state government.

"BJP has stooped so low that they are using President Droupadi Murmu to malign the state," the CM said at a protest site in Kolkata. Murmu was invited to the annual programme, originally scheduled at Bidhannagar in Siliguri. However, citing security and other logistical reasons, authorities shifted the venue to Goshaipur near Bagdogra airport. When the President arrived at the venue on Saturday afternoon, only a handful of people were present. Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb was the only state government representative present at the airport to receive her. Murmu said that she was "very sad" that the people were unable to reach the conference because it was held so far away.