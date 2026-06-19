PM Modi departs for New Delhi after concluding visit to France, Slovakia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday left for New Delhi after concluding his two-nation visit to France and Slovakia during which he attended the G-7 Summit and held bilateral meetings with several world leaders.

"This visit to France has been extensive when it comes to engagement and outcomes. It began in Nice, where the Bharat Innovates programme was held, followed by Evian for G7 and then in Paris, where I addressed VivaTech 2026 and a large community programme, as well as met CEOs," Modi said in a social media post.

"I am especially grateful to my friend President Macron, the Government and the people of France for the warmth. The India-France friendship will become even stronger in the times to come," he added.

Modi addressed the Indian diaspora earlier in the day and said India is emerging as a "trusted partner" to the world. Modi also said that this is a defining period in India's journey, where aspirations are reaching new heights. "It's always special to interact with the Indian diaspora and highlight the collective strides of 140 crore Indians," Modi said in a post on X. Modi also addressed the technology forum VivaTech 2026 in Paris and made a strong pitch for the democratisation of technology, asserting that AI means "all inclusive" for India. Modi highlighted India's technological prowess and said half of the global digital transactions are happening in the country.

Modi was in the French commune of Evian-Les-Bains for the G7 Summit on Tuesday and Wednesday, to which India was invited as a guest country. On the margins of the G7 Summit, Modi met world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, top EU leader Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney, among other leaders. In his meeting with Trump, Modi raised the issue of seafarers' safety, urging that their protection be given the highest priority during the implementation of Washington's peace deal with Iran.