Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsJharkhand Student ProtestNPS for NRISamsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra ReviewQ1 ResultsDhoot Transmission IPODelhi Rain AlertReal Estate InvestmentOTT Releases
Home / India News / PM Modi's foreign visits cost nearly ₹75 cr so far in 2026: Govt data

PM Modi's foreign visits cost nearly ₹75 cr so far in 2026: Govt data

The government told Parliament that PM Modi's foreign visits made between February and July 2026 have cost around ₹74.59 crore so far, according to MEA data

Narendra Modi, PM Modi, Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: Bloomberg)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 3:28 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The Union government spent around ₹74.59 crore on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign visits undertaken in 2026 till July, according to data shared by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. The expenditure covers official visits to countries including Malaysia, Israel, the UAE, Italy, France, Australia, New Zealand, among others.
 
In a written reply, Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita said the government has also placed on record the year-wise and visit-wise expenditure incurred on the Prime Minister's overseas visits since 2021.
 

2026 visits cost ₹74.59 crore so far

 
According to the MEA, the total expenditure on the Prime Minister's foreign visits in 2026 stands at about ₹74.59 crore. This includes visits made between February and July this year.
 
Cost incurred on some of these visits was:
• Norway: ₹17.46 crore
• Israel: ₹11.92 crore
• Seychelles: ₹8.22 crore
• Sweden: ₹6.33 crore
• Malaysia: ₹5.57 crore
• New Zealand: ₹5.44 crore
 
The government said that expenditure for some visits, including France and several countries visited during the May tour, is provisional and will be finalised after settlement of all bills.
 

Spending was highest in 2025

 
The data showed that 2025 recorded the highest annual expenditure on the Prime Minister's foreign visits during the period covered in the reply, with total spending of about ₹187.83 crore.
 
The year included visits to France, the US, Mauritius, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, Cyprus, Canada, Croatia, Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, Namibia, the UK, Maldives, China, Japan, Bhutan, South Africa, Jordan, Oman and Ethiopia.
 
Cost incurred on some of these visits was:
• France: ₹25.60 crore
• Brazil: ₹17.72 crore
• US: ₹16.55 crore
• Saudi Arabia: ₹15.54 crore
• China: ₹10.60 crore
• UK: ₹9.92 crore
 

2024 expenditure crossed ₹109 crore

 
In 2024, the government spent about ₹109.51 crore on the Prime Minister's overseas visits. During the year, Modi travelled to countries including the UAE, Qatar, Bhutan, Italy, Russia, Austria, Poland, Ukraine, Brunei, Singapore, the US, Laos, Nigeria, Brazil, Guyana and Kuwait.
 
Cost incurred on some of these visits was:
• US: ₹15.34 crore
• Italy: ₹14.37 crore
• Russia (October visit): ₹10.75 crore
• Poland: ₹10.10 crore
• Singapore: ₹7.75 crore
 

Visits aimed at strengthening partnerships: MEA

 
The MEA said high-level visits by PM Modi help strengthen India's engagement at bilateral, regional and global levels. According to the ministry, the visits have facilitated partnerships across areas such as technology, innovation, trade and investment, defence, energy cooperation and resilient supply chains.
 
The ministry also tabled country-wise details of the memoranda of understanding (MoUs) signed during these visits. It said India received $381.8 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) between April 2021 and December 2025.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tehelka ex-editor Tarun Tejpal gets 10-year jail term in 2013 rape case

SC allows Asaram to engage care taker of his choice, denies interim bail

TN introduces carbon trading for farmers, launches ₹600 cr soil mission

Gurugram police advise work from home as heavy rain floods key roads

Jharkhand exam stir: Protest intensifies as opposition seeks CBI probe

Topics :Narendra ModiModi's foreign visitsMinistry of External AffairsMEABS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 3:22 PM IST

Next Story