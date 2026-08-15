PM Modi greets nation on Independence Day, says India scaling new heights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on the occasion of Independence Day and said powered by 140 crore Indians, the country is scaling new heights of progress across different sectors.

Modi also paid tributes to the countless freedom fighters whose courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment ensured the end of colonial rule.

"Warm greetings on the occasion of Independence Day. We remember with gratitude the countless freedom fighters whose courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment ensured the end of colonial rule," the prime minister said in a post on X.

He said the dreams of the freedom fighters continue to inspire everyone as people work together to build a "Viksit Bharat".

"Powered by 140 crore Indians, our nation is scaling new heights of progress across different sectors. May this journey keep progressing at an even greater pace in the times to come," Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial in Raj Ghat here on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day.