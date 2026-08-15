PM Modi greets nation on Independence Day, says India scaling new heights
PM Modi pays tribute to freedom fighters and Mahatma Gandhi, saying the dreams of those who secured freedom continue to inspire efforts to build a 'Viksit Bharat'
PM Modi pays tribute to freedom fighters and Mahatma Gandhi, saying the dreams of those who secured freedom continue to inspire efforts to build a 'Viksit Bharat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial in Raj Ghat here on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day.
Ahead of his address to the nation from the Red Fort, the prime minister visited the memorial of the Father of the Nation and paid homage to him.
The country is celebrating its 80th Independence Day.
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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 7:43 AM IST