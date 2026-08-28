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Home / India News / PM Modi greets people on Raksha Bandhan, wishes happiness and prosperity

PM Modi greets people on Raksha Bandhan, wishes happiness and prosperity

PM Modi extended Raksha Bandhan greetings, wishing people happiness, prosperity and success and hoping the bond of affection and mutual trust remains eternal

Modi, Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2026 | 10:37 AM IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on Raksha Bandhan and hoped that the auspicious festival brings happiness, prosperity and success to everyone's lives.

Raksha Bandhan is a Hindu festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. On the occasion, sisters tie vibrant threads, or rakhis, on their brothers' wrists as a symbol of their heartfelt prayers and well wishes, and brothers reciprocate with thoughtful gifts and promise to protect them under all circumstances.

"Happy Raksha Bandhan. May this auspicious festival bring happiness, prosperity, and success to all your lives," Modi said in an X post in Hindi.

The prime minister also wished that the bond of affection, togetherness and mutual trust remains eternal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Narendra ModiRaksha Bandhan

First Published: Aug 28 2026 | 10:37 AM IST

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