PM Modi holds roadshow in Chennai, to launch projects worth ₹13,000 crore
Upon his arrival at the airport by 11 am, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay accorded him a warm welcome
Upon his arrival at the airport by 11 am, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay accorded him a warm welcome
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Sunday to lay the foundation stone for projects and also dedicate projects worth over ₹13,000 crore.
Upon his arrival at the airport by 11 am, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay accorded him a warm welcome.
PM Modi briefly held a roadshow and waved at the BJP workers and supporters who lined up behind barricades near the airport to welcome him.
As Modi's motorcade moved out of the airport, a serpentine queue of BJP workers and supporters waiting on roadsides waved to him and raised "Bharat Mata Ki Jai," slogans.
Tamil Nadu BJP accorded him a warm welcome by also holding cultural programmes like traditional dance shows on specially earmarked spaces on the roadside near the airport.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Oct 11 2026 | 12:26 PM IST