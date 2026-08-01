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Home / India News / PM Modi inaugurates ₹5,000 cr Bhogapuram Airport in Andhra Pradesh

PM Modi inaugurates ₹5,000 cr Bhogapuram Airport in Andhra Pradesh

PM Modi inaugurated the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram, which will begin commercial operations on August 17 and initially handle six million passengers a year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to address the media on the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (@NarendraModi/YT via PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Press Trust of India Visakhapatnam
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport here at Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district.

The Andhra Pradesh government views the nearly ₹5,000 crore Bhogapuram Airport, developed by GMR Group, not merely as an infrastructure project, but as a transformational asset for the entire North Andhra region.

It was conceived as a catalyst for industrial growth, employment generation, exports, skill development and research.

Designed to handle six million passengers annually in the first phase, the airport also has a master plan to expand the capacity to 40 million passengers annually.

Commercial operations of the airport would begin from August 17.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu highlighted the salient features of the airport to the PM.

Later in the day, PM Modi would lay the foundation for and inaugurate projects worth nearly ₹18,000 crore in the southern state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Narendra ModiairportAndhra PradeshAndhra Pradesh governmentIndian aviation

First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 12:03 PM IST

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