PM Modi inaugurates Bengaluru Metro's Pink Line, travels with CM Shivakumar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the much-awaited Pink Line from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere of the Metro Rail project here, built at a cost of around Rs 3,470 crore.

PM Modi and Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar together flagged off the new services and travelled on the Metro train. Modi and Shivakumar were also seen buying separate tickets from the counter.

The chief minister explained to the PM about the advantage of a double-decker elevated corridor having a metro rail line as well as a flyover to ease traffic congestion in the city.

Governor Sudha Yadav, MP Tejasvi Surya and Minister K B Gowda also travelled in the Metro train.