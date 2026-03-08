PM Modi inaugurates India's 1st 'ring metro' in Delhi: Check route details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated two new corridors of the Delhi Metro, completing the national capital’s first fully operational 'ring metro' network that runs across large parts of the city.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for multiple infrastructure and housing projects worth around ₹33,500 crore, including the two metro rail projects worth over ₹18,300 crore.

India's first 'ring metro'

The inauguration includes the Majlis Park-Maujpur Babarpur section of the Pink Line and the Deepali Chowk–Majlis Park stretch of the Magenta Line.

With the new addition, the Pink Line now extends to about 71.56 kilometres, completing the country’s first fully operational ring metro that circles major parts of Delhi.

Stations along the Majlis Park–Maujpur Babarpur corridor include Burari, Jharoda Majra, Jagatpur-Wazirabad, Soorghat, Nanaksar-Sonia Vihar, Khajuri Khas, Bhajanpura and Yamuna Vihar before Maujpur-Babarpur. The corridor also features a new bridge across the Yamuna and a double-decker viaduct carrying both a metro line and a road flyover. Magenta Line extension The Deepali Chowk–Majlis Park corridor extends the Magenta Line, taking its total length close to 49 kilometres. The stretch is an extension of the Botanical Garden–Krishna Park Extension corridor and includes seven elevated stations such as Madhuban Chowk, Uttar Pitampura–Prashant Vihar, Haiderpur Village, Haiderpur Badli Mor and Bhalswa.

The new connectivity is expected to benefit residents in several parts of north and northeast Delhi including Burari, Jagatpur-Wazirabad, Khajuri Khas, Bhajanpura, Yamuna Vihar and surrounding areas. New metro corridors under Phase V-A PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for three new metro corridors under Phase V-A of the Delhi Metro project, covering around 16.10 kilometres. The corridors include the underground Central Vista corridor linking RK Ashram Marg and Indraprastha, an underground extension between Aerocity and Indira Gandhi Airport Terminal-1, and an elevated extension connecting Tughlakabad and Kalindi Kunj. GPRA redevelopment projects Apart from the metro projects, PM Modi inaugurated 2,722 newly constructed flats and laid the foundation stone for 6,632 additional flats under the General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) redevelopment plan in Delhi.