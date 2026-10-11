PM Modi inaugurates projects worth over ₹13,000 crore in Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various development projects worth over ₹13,000 crore across Tamil Nadu.

The initiatives included those in the road and rail transport and petroleum sectors.

The PM, along with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for the developments projects at an event held at the IIT, Madras.

The projects include those in National Highways worth around ₹3,700 crore, initiatives in the Chennai Port, Kamarajar Port and V O Chidambaranar Port and Amrit railway stations. He also dedicated to the nation, the Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre (SGBC) at IIT Madras.

SGBC is a pioneering global scientific mission to map more than 100 human brains into three-dimensional atlases at cellular resolution, across the human lifespan - from the foetal stage to old age. The PM also released C-STROKE, a one-of-a-kind human ischaemic stroke atlas. Featuring over 1,000 annotated microscopic sections from a stroke-affected brain, the atlas will help researchers worldwide identify novel therapeutic targets. Earlier, PM Modi inaugurated the Poonamallee-Vadapalani stretch of Phase II of the Chennai Metro Rail Project, built at a cost of around ₹4,900 crore. PM Modi and CM Vijay together flagged off the new services and travelled on the Metro train.