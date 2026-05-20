PM Modi gifts Melody to Italian PM Meloni; investors buy wrong Parle stock

Shares of Parle Industries surged sharply on Wednesday after a video showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifting a packet of Melody toffees to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during his Rome visit went viral online.

The stock climbed 5 per cent intraday to ₹5.25 as social media buzz around the clip triggered heavy buying in the company’s shares.

The catch: Parle Industries does not make Melody

Despite the rally, the listed company has no connection with Melody toffees.

Melody is manufactured by Parle Products, the FMCG major known for brands such as Parle-G, Monaco, KrackJack, Mango Bite, and Poppins. Parle Products is a privately held company and is not listed on the stock exchange.