PM Modi launches ₹5,650 cr projects in Tamil Nadu, vows jobs for youth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated, dedicated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects across Tamil Nadu worth about Rs 5,650 crore, on Wednesday and said these projects would create thousands of jobs for the youth of the state.

Also, he flagged off two Amrit Bharat Express trains: the NagercoilCharlapalli Amrit Bharat Express and the Podanur (Coimbatore)Dhanbad Amrit Bharat Express, two express trains: the RameswaramMangaluru Express and the TirunelveliMangaluru Express, and a new train service between Mayiladuthurai-Thiruvarur-Karaikkudi, strengthening rail connectivity between Tamil Nadu and other regions, including Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala and eastern India.

In the petroleum sector, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited's City Gas Distribution Network in Nilgiris and Erode districts at an investment of more than Rs 3,680 crore. The project will provide PNG connections to over 8.8 lakh households, supply gas to more than 200 commercial establishments and establish over 201 CNG stations.