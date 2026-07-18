PM Modi, other leaders mourn demise of ex-PM HD Deve Gowda's wife Chennamma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke with former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda to convey his condolences on the demise of Gowda's wife, Chennamma.

Gowda's wife, Chennamma, passed away due to illness at a private hospital in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Deeply pained by the passing of Smt. Chennamma Ji, wife of former Prime Minister Shri Deve Gowda Ji. She was admired for her humility and passion towards serving society. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with Shri Deve Gowda Ji and his entire family. Om Shanti."

Further, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed grief over the demise of Chennamma, describing her as the quiet strength of the Gowda family.

He recalled his long personal association with the former Prime Minister and prayed for strength for the family to bear the loss. "The news of the passing of Chennamma, wife of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, has caused me immense grief. For me, who has shared a close personal bond with Deve Gowda for many years, this separation has brought pain. Chennamma was not only the silent strength of her family but also a woman of unwavering faith, courtesy, and devotion. Her life served as a reminder that many significant contributions can be made away from the public eye, through quiet strength and firm resolve. In this difficult time, I extend my condolences to the grieving family. May the divine grant them the strength to bear this irreparable loss. I am deeply saddened by the passing of Chennamma, wife of Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda ji," Kharge said in a post on X.

"Having shared warm personal relations with Deve Gowda, over the years, this loss is one that I feel with profound sorrow. Chennamma was the quiet strength of the Gowda family--a woman of deep faith, grace and unwavering dedication. Her life was a reminder that many of the greatest contributions are made away from the public gaze, through silent sacrifice and steadfast commitment. At this difficult time, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. May they get strength to bear this irreparable loss," the post read Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also expressed grief over the demise, describing her as a pillar of strength who stood by her family through every phase of life and politics.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of Chennamma, the wife of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda. As a member of the Janata Parivar, I shared a close bond with Deve Gowda's family and knew Chennamma intimately. Chennamma was a pillar of strength who faced the hardships and pains of life without faltering, confronting everything with courage. Amid the ups and downs of Deve Gowda's political journey, she shouldered the responsibilities of a large family and embodied the ideal homemaker," Siddaramaiah said in a post on X. "Even as the consort of a former Prime Minister, Chennamma treated everyone with warmth and without any airs, living a full life as an exemplary wife. May the divine grant Deve Gowda, who has lost his long-time companion in these twilight years, the strength to bear this sorrow. My condolences to the Gowda family members. I share in their grief. May the departed soul attain eternal peace," the post read.