PM Modi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on birth anniversary, recalls legacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, and said his timeless message will keep guiding everyone towards a better society and a developed India.

Modi said Bapu's entire life was a beacon of truth, non-violence, compassion, and service that it will continue to guide humanity across every era.

"May Bapu's timeless message keep guiding us towards a better society and a 'Viksit Bharat'," Modi said in a post on X.

Through a video message, the prime minister also said that the significance of this day for the nation is known to everyone.

"His ideology has inspired the entire world. Mahatma Gandhi is such a personality that, even though he was far away from power, he continues to remain in the hearts of millions of people," Modi said.