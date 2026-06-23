PM Modi pays homage to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid homage to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary and said his unwavering conviction and courage in public life and commitment to national interest continue to inspire generations.

Mookerjee, who steadfastly opposed the now-scrapped Article 370, died under detention on June 23, 1953, in Srinagar.

"On his Balidan Diwas, I pay homage to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, a distinguished patriot, scholar and statesman who dedicated his life to India's development. His unwavering conviction, courage in public life and commitment to national interest continue to inspire generations," Modi said in a post on X.