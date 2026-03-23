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PM Modi pays tribute to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on martyrdom day

The prime minister said that unfettered by the might of colonial rule, they chose the path of sacrifice with conviction, placing the nation above their own lives

Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev
On this day, Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar were hanged to death by the British rulers of India in 1931 | Image: newsonair
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 11:20 AM IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday remembered the martyrdom of Independence movement heroes Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev and said their ideals of justice, patriotism and fearless resistance continue to ignite the spirit of countless Indians.

PM Modi also said that at a young age, they displayed extraordinary courage and an unshakable commitment to the cause of India's freedom.

"Today, we bow in reverence to the brave sons of Bharat Mata, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. Their martyrdom for the nation remains etched in our collective memory," he said in a post on X.

The prime minister said that unfettered by the might of colonial rule, they chose the path of sacrifice with conviction, placing the nation above their own lives.

"Their ideals of justice, patriotism and fearless resistance continue to ignite the spirit of countless Indians," he said.

On this day, Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar were hanged to death by the British rulers of India in 1931.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Narendra ModiBhagat SinghMartyr

First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 11:20 AM IST

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