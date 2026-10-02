Home / India News / PM Modi pays tribute to former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri on birth anniversary

PM Modi pays tribute to former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri on birth anniversary

In a video message, the prime minister said Shastri's character possessed a unique quality - while he appeared gentle and polite on the outside, he possessed an exceptionally strong will within

Modi, Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary, at Vijay Ghat, in New Delhi.(Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2026 | 10:43 AM IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, and said his simplicity and dedication to the nation remain deeply inspiring.

Modi said Shastri's dedication to the welfare of the nation was reflected during his short tenure as prime minister, when he gave the 'mantra' to soldiers and farmers on how to take the country to greater heights.

"Homage to Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji, whose simplicity and dedication to the nation remain deeply inspiring," Modi said in a post on X.

In a video message, the prime minister said Shastri's character possessed a unique quality - while he appeared gentle and polite on the outside, he possessed an exceptionally strong will within.

"Whenever we remember Lal Bahadur Shastri, our heads bow down in deep respect. His remarkable personality fills everyone's heart with deep pride," he said.

Shastri was born on October 2, 1904, in Uttar Pradesh and passed away on January 11, 1966, in Tashkent.

He served as the prime minister of India from June 9, 1964, to January 11, 1966.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Narendra ModiLal Bahadur Shastri

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First Published: Oct 02 2026 | 10:43 AM IST

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