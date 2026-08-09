Buzzing :

Delhi Weather TodayJharkhand Student ProtestAshish Yadav wins Javelin SilverSamsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra ReviewQ1 ResultsDhoot Transmission IPOAmarnath Yatra suspendedReal Estate InvestmentOTT Releases
Home / India News / PM Modi pays tribute to Quit India Movement freedom fighters on anniversary

PM Modi pays tribute to Quit India Movement freedom fighters on anniversary

August 9, 2026, marks the 84th anniversary of the Quit India Movement, one of the defining milestones in the nation's freedom struggle

PM Modi
The prime minister said the clarion call of Quit India infused new energy in the freedom struggle. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2026 | 11:54 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday remembered those who participated in the historic Quit India Movement, and said their courage will always remain an inspiration for every Indian.

The Quit India Movement was launched under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi on August 9, 1942 and gave a decisive impetus to India's quest for independence.

"Remembering all those who participated in the historic Quit India Movement. Their courage will always remain an inspiration for every Indian," Modi said in a post on X. 

 

The prime minister said the clarion call of Quit India infused new energy in the freedom struggle and reflected the unwavering determination of people to break free from colonial rule.

August 9, 2026, marks the 84th anniversary of the Quit India Movement, one of the defining milestones in the nation's freedom struggle.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Households in India, Asia-Pacific regions vulnerable to El Nino shocks: S&P

Milk prices in Maharashtra to increase by ₹2 per litre from August 11

Delhi crosses August rainfall average in first 8 days; more rain likely

Pradhan says he quit after attempts made to 'mislead' Gen Z during protests

Jharkhand job exam row: Govt to hold fresh talks with protesting students

Topics :Narendra ModiQuit India MovementFreedom fighters

First Published: Aug 09 2026 | 11:54 AM IST

Next Story