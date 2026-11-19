The post uses a 'then and now' format to compare India's position in 2013 with its current standing across areas including the economy, poverty reduction, sanitation, railway electrification, renewable energy, space technology, digital connectivity, defence exports and internal security.

The post contrasts India's inclusion in the 'Fragile Five' group in 2013 with its current position as the world's fastest-growing major economy.

On poverty, the post states that extreme poverty declined from 27 per cent to 2.6 per cent. The sanitation graphic states coverage increased from 39 per cent to 100 per cent, attributing the change to the completion of the Swachh Bharat Mission.

The railway electrification graphic shows coverage rising from 20 per cent to 99.6 per cent. The post also highlights the expansion of solar power capacity from 2.82 GW to 175 GW.

In the space sector, it states the number of startups has increased from one to 440. The digital connectivity comparison shows the cost of 1 GB of data falling from ₹308 in the 3G era to ₹7.51 in the 5G era.