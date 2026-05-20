PM Modi receives prestigious FAO Agricola Medal for food security efforts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Wednesday conferred with the prestigious FAO Agricola Medal by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations in recognition of his contribution to food security, sustainable agriculture and rural development.

Modi, who arrived in Italy on Tuesday night on the concluding leg of his five-nation tour, received the award from Dr Qu Dongyu, Director-General of FAO at the UN body's headquarters in Rome.

Modi said that the honour reflects India's unwavering commitment to food security, sustainable development and the hard work of those associated with the agriculture sector.

"This is an honour to India's millions of farmers, livestock rearers, fish farmers, agricultural scientists, and workers. This is also an honour to India's unwavering commitment, at the centre of which lies human welfare, food security, and Sustainable Development," he said.

The FAO Agricola Medal is one of the highest honours awarded by the FAO to distinguished individuals who have played an exceptional role in advancing efforts toward global food security, improved nutrition and agricultural development. Highlighting the centrality of agrarian life in India, PM Modi emphasised that agriculture was a sacred bond between Mother Earth and the Indian people. In his address, Modi said technology is becoming the new strength of Indian Agriculture. "We believe that the future of farming is not solely about "Producing More," but about "Producing Better." Guided by this vision, we are focusing on enhancing bio-diversity and reducing reliance on chemical fertilisers," he said.

Modi said India's experience demonstrates to the world that scale and sustainability can go hand in hand. "When technology and inclusion work together, they reinforce each other, and science-driven agriculture can serve as a strong foundation for global food security," he said. "For us, Food Security is not merely a Policy Matter; it is our responsibility towards humanity," he said. PM Modi noted that India's scientific and innovation-based approach to farming was fostering a sustainable, climate-resilient and future-ready ecosystem. He said that practices such as 'Per Drop More Crop' and mission-based approach to micro-irrigation and precision farming were guiding its agricultural policies.