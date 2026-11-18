Within hours of returning from his visit to the Philippines, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers.

The meeting discussed the government’s poverty alleviation programmes and the recent World Bank report on the subject. Eleven secretaries of Union ministries and departments, including those of home and finance, made presentations. Governance reforms were also discussed.

“Council of ministers meeting since morning, extensive discussions on good governance initiatives,” the PM posted on Facebook.

According to sources, the Home Ministry’s presentation focused on the successes of anti-Naxal operations. The meeting also discussed the recent World Bank report on the government’s efforts in poverty alleviation, which have substantially reduced the extreme poverty rate. Other issues included governance reforms, welfare schemes for women and steps taken for youth welfare.