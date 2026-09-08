PM Modi's Vadodara event fills up in an hour on BookMyShow, 42K on waitlist

Registration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s event in Vadodara on Tuesday closed within an hour of the programme being listed on BookMyShow. The event, 'NaMo for Viksit Bharat', is free and being held at the Maharaja Sayajirao University (MSU) Pavilion Ground in Vadodara.

The Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) is using BookMyShow to manage the registration process. While registrations are now closed, more than 42,000 people remain on the waiting list, news agency PTI reported.

The event will be managed digitally and will use a digital entry system. Registered attendees will receive an M-ticket through their BookMyShow accounts, which will be scanned to allow entry into the venue. Registration, verification and seating will also be managed digitally.

Earlier events also sold out This is not the first time a PM Modi event has seen registrations fill up quickly. In 2019, the “Howdy, Modi!” community event in Houston drew more than 50,000 registered attendees and was also sold out. In July 2026, PM Modi’s “Melbourne Meets Modi” event was also reported to have sold out within hours, with 35,000 to 40,000 people expected to attend. What is the event for? PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several development projects worth more than ₹35,000 crore. He will dedicate three sections of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) to the nation. The stretches cover 326 route kilometres and have been built at a cost of more than ₹20,700 crore, news agency ANI reported.