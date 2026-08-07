Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchSBI Q1 ResultsTata Tech ShareQ1 ResultsInd vs SL XI Live StreamingDelhi Rain AlertLupin Q1 ResultNIFTY IT INDEX
Home / India News / PM Modi set to address 57th convocation ceremony of IIT Delhi on Saturday

PM Modi set to address 57th convocation ceremony of IIT Delhi on Saturday

Over 3000 graduating students, including 587 PhD scholars, will be conferred their degrees during the ceremony

Narendra Modi, PM Modi, Modi
PM Modi will present the institute's most prestigious honours to meritorious students | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 3:19 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday address the 57th convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.

Over 3000 graduating students, including 587 PhD scholars, will be conferred their degrees during the ceremony.

Recognising outstanding academic excellence, the prime minister will present the institute's most prestigious honours, including the President's Gold Medal, Director's Gold Medal, Shankar Dayal Sharma Gold Medal, and Perfect Ten Gold Medals to meritorious students, an official statement said on Friday.

Emphasising India's commitment to advancing cutting-edge research and artificial intelligence, Modi will inaugurate Param Pragya, an AI-powered high-performance supercomputing facility established at the Sonipat Campus of IIT Delhi.

The state-of-the-art facility is expected to significantly enhance the institute's capabilities in AI, data science, advanced computing and interdisciplinary research.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi HC stays FSSAI ban on Dabur products with '100% Pure' claims

Lok Sabha passes MSME bill to tackle delayed payments without debate

Jharkhand govt tables ₹8,399 cr supplementary budget for FY'27 in assembly

SC rejects plea seeking FIR, probe against former HC judge Yashwant Varma

SC asks states to extend ex-servicemen quota to disabled out-boarded cadets

Topics :Narendra ModiIIT DelhiIndian Institute of Technology

First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 3:19 PM IST

Next Story