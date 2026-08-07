PM Modi set to address 57th convocation ceremony of IIT Delhi on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday address the 57th convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.

Over 3000 graduating students, including 587 PhD scholars, will be conferred their degrees during the ceremony.

Recognising outstanding academic excellence, the prime minister will present the institute's most prestigious honours, including the President's Gold Medal, Director's Gold Medal, Shankar Dayal Sharma Gold Medal, and Perfect Ten Gold Medals to meritorious students, an official statement said on Friday.

Emphasising India's commitment to advancing cutting-edge research and artificial intelligence, Modi will inaugurate Param Pragya, an AI-powered high-performance supercomputing facility established at the Sonipat Campus of IIT Delhi.