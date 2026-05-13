PM Modi significantly reduces convoy size days after appeal for austerity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has significantly reduced his convoy size, days after he made an appeal for austerity and urged the citizens to curb the use of fuel-driven vehicles.

A downsizing in the prime minister's convoy was implemented in his recent domestic visits, official sources said.

The reduction was done while maintaining essential security components as per SPG protocol.

Modi's convoy size was cut in Gujarat and Assam, immediately after his speech in Hyderabad.

Sources said the prime minister also asked for electric vehicles to be included in his convoy, where possible, without making new purchases.

Amid the crisis in West Asia, Modi on Sunday made a push for austerity while addressing a rally organised by the Telangana BJP in Hyderabad.