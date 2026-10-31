PM Modi slams Oppn, says India must unite against forces dividing nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said anti-India forces had become active amid a global energy crisis and slammed the Opposition, saying it had turned into "Avrodh Paksh" (obstructive force) rather than "Virodh Paksh" (opposing group).

Addressing the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat on the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Modi also warned against "dimagi Naxals", called for securing the country's borders and the need to move forward towards a "secular civil code".

Modi said the world was going through the "most difficult time" of the past several decades, with wars breaking out among several countries and economies grappling with difficulties.

"When the country was seeking solutions to external challenges, some forces within the country were also creating instability by spreading lies and rumours. But the countrymen stood shoulder to shoulder with the nation," he said. Taking a swipe at the Opposition, Modi said, "It is our misfortune that at this time in the country, the Opposition has turned into an Avrodh Paksh rather than Virodh Paksh. In their frustration, these people are standing as obstacles in the way of the country's development. This is not opposition, this is obstruction," he said. He further accused the Opposition of violating constitutional norms. "These people are engaged in shredding the boundaries of the Constitution," said the PM.

In a veiled reference to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's foreign trips, he said, "Due to the frustration of more than a decade, these people have now come out in the open. Who is secretly meeting whom abroad? Whom are the anti-India forces supporting? Who is speaking the language of India's enemies? We will have to recognise all these patterns." He alleged that some forces were conspiring to divide the country and incite fights among citizens. "These forces are constantly engaged in conspiracies of division in the country. Vicious cycles are being spun to divide and instigate fights among the children of Mother India," he said.

Modi also urged people to unite against attempts to spread misinformation and tarnish India's image. "Especially, the way social media is being used as a weapon, rumours are being spread, and attempts are being made to tarnish India's image, the countrymen will have to deal with them together," he said. Referring to the fuel crisis triggered by global conflicts, the PM said resource shortages were worsening and global supply chains were facing disruptions. "In many countries, even limits were imposed on the purchase of diesel and petrol. It was also being said about India that, given its huge population and lack of domestic petroleum production, it would face the biggest crisis.

"Amid these very apprehensions, anti-India forces had also become active. But friends, this is India's capability that we did not let the blow of this global energy crisis fall upon our citizens," he said. Modi said India's unity and solidarity would be its biggest strength in dealing with global challenges. "At such a time, India's unity, the unity of us Indians, is our huge strength. The country's unity guarantees the country's stability and success," he said. On Naxalism, Modi said the country had fulfilled its resolve to eliminate the menace, but warned that the threat of "dimagi Naxals" remained. "Today the back of Naxalism has been broken in the country. In 2015, Left-Wing Extremism had affected 126 districts in the country. By March 2026, there was not a single district in the country that was still affected by Naxalism," he said.

Areas that had suffered violence for decades are now becoming part of the development mainstream, with roads, mobile networks, schools and healthcare facilities expanding, he said. "But the danger of 'dimagi Naxals' has not yet been eliminated from across the country. The country must always remain vigilant against these dimagi Naxals," Modi said. The PM outlined what he described as India's next major goals. "We have to completely secure the borders of the country. We have to stop infiltration and the changes happening in demography. We also have to move forward towards a secular civil code," he said. Taking a swipe at previous governments, Modi said, "Those who raised the slogan of eradicating poverty kept getting richer themselves." Referring to a recent World Bank report, he said 50 crore Indians had been lifted out of poverty in the 10-12 years leading up to 2024.

"Earlier, 27 out of 100 people were in the grip of severe poverty. Today, this number has gradually reduced to less than three out of 100," he said, attributing the change to the government's focus on the welfare and empowerment of the poor. The country is proceeding on the path shown by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, he said. "'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' (One India, Best India) and 'Vikshit Bharat' are our two goals," Modi said. Earlier in the day, Modi paid floral tributes to Sardar Patel at the Statue of Unity to mark his birth anniversary, which is observed as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.