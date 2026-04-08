PM Modi to inaugurate refinery in Rajasthan's Barmer on April 21: CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rajasthan on April 21 to inaugurate a refinery at Pachpadra in Barmer district, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has announced.

"It is a matter of pride that the prime minister will visit Rajasthan to inaugurate the Pachpadra refinery," Chief Minister Bhananlal Sharma said on X late Tuesday night.

The Greenfield Refinery-cum-Petrochemical Complex at Barmer was set up by HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited, which is a joint venture between the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and the Government of Rajasthan, with 74 per cent and 26 per cent stakes respectively.

The complex has a capacity of 9 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA), including 2.4 MMTPA of petrochemical products.