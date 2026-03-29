PM Modi to inaugurate semiconductor OSAT plant in Gujarat on March 31

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate Kaynes Semicon's OSAT facility in Sanand on March 31.

This project was approved by the Union Cabinet on September 23, 2024, under India's Semiconductor Mission. With an investment of ₹3,300 crore, the project will further strengthen the semiconductor ecosystem in Sanand.

Prime Minister emphasised that the development of the semiconductor sector in India will make this decade the biggest turning point for the country's tech future.

Following the launch of the Micron plant, the commencement of Kaynes Semicon's OSAT facility will further boost local economic development. OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) involves testing and packaging chips before delivering them to the market. According to estimates, the plant to be inaugurated on March 31 will produce 60 lakh chips per day.

Earlier, in February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Micron semiconductor plant. On this occasion, highlighting the project's speed, he stated, "The MoU for this facility was signed in June 2023, the foundation stone was laid in September, and by February 2026, commercial production had already begun. Even in developed countries, such approvals and processes take years, but India has completed this seemingly impossible task in just 900 days. When intentions are clear, and dedication is towards rapid national development, policies become decisive, and decisions gain momentum naturally." In a very short period, Sanand has witnessed a remarkable transformation in its industrial development. Along with Micron Technology and Kaynes Semicon, a plant is also being set up by CG Semi. Once known as an automobile hub, Sanand is now emerging as India's first chip packaging cluster and a key centre in the global semiconductor value chain. Like Hsinchu City in Taiwan and Gyeonggi in South Korea, Sanand is developing as a semiconductor hub in India.