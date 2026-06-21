PM Modi leads Yoga Day celebrations from Kolkata, thousands join event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday led the nation in observing the 12th International Day of Yoga from Kolkata's Red Road, where thousands of people joined him in performing the morning exercises.

Participating in the Common Yoga Protocol session, Modi performed yoga alongside thousands of practitioners at the iconic venue, flanked by the Indian Army's Eastern Command headquarters on one side and the sprawling Maidan on the other.

This year's theme is "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", highlighting the role of yoga in promoting physical health, mental well-being, emotional resilience and active ageing.

Yoga Day celebrations are planned at nearly 2,500 locations across the world, with participation from more than 210 Indian missions and posts, reaffirming yoga's status as a global movement for health, harmony and collective well-being, according to an official statement.