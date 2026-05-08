PM Modi to visit Hyderabad on May 10, says Union Min G Kishan Reddy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Hyderabad on May 10 and hold a massive rally, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy said on Thursday.

Reddy said that the BJP is intensifying efforts to establish a "double-engine government" in Telangana in the 2027 Assembly elections.

While speaking to reporters, Reddy said, "A major rally, led by the BJP, is scheduled to take place in Hyderabad on the 10th of this month. In this context, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Hyderabad. A large public meeting will also be held as part of this visit. Furthermore, the BJP is actively striving to establish a double-engine government in Telangana. This aspiration stems from the fact that over the past ten years, spanning the BRS government's tenure and the subsequent two-and-a-half years under the Congress government, not a single promise made to the public has been fulfilled. Consequently, Telangana is currently grappling with a severe economic and financial crisis."

In the 2023 Assembly elections in Telangana, the Congress won 64 seats, comfortably going beyond the majority mark of 60 seats in the 119-seat Assembly. The BRS was the second largest party with 39 seats, while the BJP managed just eight seats. AIMIM, which holds a major presence in Hyderabad, won seven seats while the Communist Party of India (CPI) secured a single seat. Meanwhile, on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Patna after attending the cabinet expansion of the Bihar government at Gandhi Maidan in the city. Ministers from the BJP, Janata Dal (United) and other National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies were sworn in on Thursday at Gandhi Maidan in Patna during a major cabinet expansion in the state.