PM Modi to visit Varanasi, Bhubaneswar on Sunday for key inaugurations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go to Uttar Pradesh and Odisha on Sunday during which he will witness the Air Force Day aerial display in Varanasi and inaugurate an RBI data centre and cyber security training institute in Bhubaneswar.

In Varanasi, the prime minister will also inaugurate Arvind Limited's new garment manufacturing facility which marks an important step towards strengthening India's textile and apparel manufacturing ecosystem and promoting industrial growth in the region, an official statement said.

Focusing on modern manufacturing practices, the facility will create meaningful employment opportunities, particularly for women, and contribute to the region's economic progress, it said.

The inauguration also highlights Uttar Pradesh's growing role as a destination for industrial investment and manufacturing-led growth, it added.

With a global customer base, it is a testament to how products manufactured in Varanasi will reach across the world, the statement said. Being a predominantly women-led initiative, it is a powerful symbol of women-led development, it added. Modi will also witness the Air Force Day Aerial Display-2026 at Namo Ghat in Varanasi and the programme will commemorate the 94th anniversary of the Indian Air Force. It will be held under the theme "Wings over Ganges". The aerial display will feature aircraft including the Tejas, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand, SU-30MKI and Rafale, along with transport aircraft. Aircraft from the Indian Navy and the Indian Army will also participate, showcasing jointness in operations.

The IAF's premier display teams, including the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team and the Sarang Helicopter Display Team, will also participate in the event. In Bhubaneswar, the prime minister will inaugurate the Reserve Bank of India's newly established Data Centre and Cybersecurity Training Institute, marking a significant milestone in strengthening the technological foundations of India's financial system, the statement said. They have been designed to meet the bank's computing requirements and to provide a secure, resilient, scalable and future-ready computing ecosystem for the bank and the broader financial sector. Four state-of-the-art data centres will host mission-critical payment and settlement systems, along with other flagship initiatives, the statement said.