PM Modi urges people to cut fuel use, foreign travel amid global turmoil

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed to the people for a collective participation to help India face global economic disruptions, supply chain challenges, and rising prices caused by international conflicts.

Addressing an event in Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana, the PM said that patriotism is not only about sacrificing one’s life for the nation, but also about living responsibly and fulfilling duties towards the country during difficult times.

Urging people to use energy judiciously, Modi asked citizens to reduce petrol and diesel consumption by using metro rail networks and public transport wherever available, opting for car-pooling when private vehicles are necessary, preferring railway transport for movement of goods, and increasing the use of electric vehicles wherever possible.

The PM called for the revival of Covid-era efficiency measures in national interest, including work-from-home arrangements, online conferences, virtual meetings. He also appealed to citizens to help conserve foreign exchange reserves by avoiding unnecessary foreign travel, overseas vacations and foreign weddings, choosing domestic tourism and celebrations within India. The PM requested people to avoid non-essential gold purchases for one year in order to reduce pressure on foreign exchange outflows. He said citizens could help the country by prioritising Made-in-India and locally manufactured products, including daily-use items such as shoes, bags, and accessories. In his speech, the PM asked families to reduce edible oil consumption, stressing that it would benefit both national economic health and personal health.

Modi appealed to farmers to reduce chemical fertiliser usage by 50 per cent, move towards natural farming practices, help protect soil health and reduce import dependence, and emphasised wider adoption of solar-powered irrigation pumps instead of diesel pumps in agriculture. Speaking at an event in Telangana, where he virtually laid the foundation stone and inaugurated development projects worth around Rs 9,400 crore, Modi said imported petroleum products should be used only as needed, as this would not only save foreign exchange but also reduce the adverse impact of war. Observing that India has, in recent years, emerged among the leading countries in solar power capacity, he said unprecedented progress has also been made in ethanol blending in petrol.