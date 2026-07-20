PM urges productive Parliament session, calls for discussions with logic

With the opposition bracing to raise several contentious issues in Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said there would be no room for chaos or raising voice if discussions in the House are conducted with logic and facts.

Addressing reporters ahead of Parliament's Session, Modi also spoke about the impact of the West Asia conflict on the country and India's growing space sector.

The prime minister said whether it is the seasonal monsoon or the monsoon session, if both are proactive, they become highly productive and if both are productive, the welfare of the country happens.

"Therefore, we pray for just this --that the monsoon remains proactive and the monsoon session remains productive," he said.

With the opposition geared up to demand a discussion on issues like Ram temple donation 'theft', NEET paper 'leak' and E20 petrol in Parliament, Modi said he expected that the discussions are conducted with logic and facts. "I believe where there are facts, there is no need for chaos. If your logic and facts are strong, there is no need to raise your voice. Every voice should find an opportunity to be heard. That is the role of Parliament. I urge all parliamentarians to participate in the proceedings wholeheartedly," he said. Referring to the West Asia conflict, the prime minister said countries like India, which are dependent on others for energy, have faced a major crisis.

"Numerous obstacles and crises have arisen in every sector, such as petrol, diesel, LPG, fertilizer. Despite that, India has remained the fastest-growing major economy in the world with 7.7 per cent growth. This has been indicative of India's strength," he said. Modi said in the last one month, the country has achieved a lot of accomplishments for which the people of the country can be proud. "Last year, just before the Monsoon Session, an Indian citizen was on the International Space Station. Two days ago, an Indian youth-led start-up accomplished a major achievement that only a few countries have been able to achieve. They filled Indians with confidence and elevated India's profile in the world. This is a message that our youth's capabilities and ambitions are limitless, just like space," he said.

The prime minister said this was not a coincidence, but a message and a bigger, stronger message that the potential of the youth of India and their aspirations are as limitless as space. He said a few days ago, a major oil refinery was dedicated to the country, a semiconductor plant was inaugurated and a few days ago, India's first hydrogen-powered train was inaugurated, making the country one of the few nations to achieve this feat. "Moreover, it has the most powerful engine and the longest non-stop range. This is the result of the goals set by India's innovators, engineers and entrepreneurs to do something for the country," he said.