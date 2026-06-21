PM Modi waits at airport so NEET candidates reach centres without hassle

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday delayed his travel to his residence after arriving at Delhi's IGI airport from Kolkata, taking extra care to ensure no candidate appearing in the NEET re-examination here faces any inconvenience due to traffic restrictions.

Sources said after arriving at the IGI airport at around 1:15 PM, the Prime Minister chose to wait at the airport instead of immediately leaving for his residence at Lok Kalyan Marg.

Since the NEET examination was scheduled to begin at 2 PM, the Prime Minister decided to leave for his residence only after the exam commenced, ensuring that no student faces any inconvenience in reaching the examination centre and that traffic movement remained unaffected, sources said.