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PM Narendra Modi chairs ministers' meet after five-nation foreign tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a marathon meeting of the council of ministers amid the West Asia conflict, rising fuel prices and concerns over foreign exchange reserves

Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
BS Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 10:08 PM IST
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Hours after returning from his five-nation foreign visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday evening held a meeting of his entire council of ministers at Bharat Mandapam here, which lasted over four and a half hours.
 
The meeting came amid the conflict in West Asia, rising fuel prices and the government’s efforts at mitigating these challenges.
 
On May 11, the PM appealed to the people to contribute to saving the country’s foreign exchange reserves by cutting down on the use of petrol and diesel, postponing foreign travel and purchases of gold.
 
The PM had chaired the last such meeting of his entire council of ministers on June 4, 2025, which also marked the first year of the third term of his government.
 
Officials said the PM’s five-nation “successful” tour was marked by 57 outcomes, including key pacts to strengthen India’s energy security, and he also met over 50 chief executive officers of global corporations, who made fresh commitments of $40 billion in investments in India.
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Topics :Narendra ModiWest AsiaFuel prices

First Published: May 21 2026 | 10:08 PM IST

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