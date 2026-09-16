PM Modi to inaugurate Semicon India 2026 at Delhi's Yashobhoomi tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Semicon India 2026 at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi on Thursday, September 17, as India looks to bring together global semiconductor companies, investors, policymakers and researchers at a three-day industry event. September 17 also happens to be the Prime Minister's birthday.

PM Modi is also scheduled to address the gathering at around 10 am tomorrow, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The three-day event will focus on building out India’s semiconductor ecosystem under the theme ‘Silicon to Systems: Building the Ecosystem’. The conference and exhibition will cover the semiconductor value chain, from materials and manufacturing equipment to chip design, fabrication, advanced packaging and electronics systems.

More than 600 companies are expected to participate in the event, which will conclude on September 19. The event is projected to draw around 50,000 visitors, while representatives from 52 countries, over 400 executives, and more than 150 speakers are expected to attend. A new ‘Sand to Silicon to Systems’ value chain experience will be among the key features of the exhibition, showcasing the different stages of the semiconductor ecosystem. The event will also have six country pavilions representing Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Singapore and Sweden, as well as 12 state booths. A Startup Pavilion, Innovation Showcase, Student Hackathon and Workforce Development Pavilion will also be part of the exhibition.