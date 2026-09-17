PM Modi turns 76: List of events BJP has planned to mark PM's birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 76 on Thursday, September 17. To mark the occasion, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) kicked off a month-long campaign that combines public outreach and programmes highlighting the government’s welfare work.

The campaign, named the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, will run for a month and also mark 25 years since Modi became Gujarat chief minister in October 2001. The BJP has planned a series of activities in which party workers, beneficiaries of government schemes, students, youth and the public are expected to participate.

On PM Modi’s birthday, the BJP has asked its followers to mark the occasion through a series of activities — from lighting a diya and donating blood to volunteering and joining cleanliness drives. Here’s what’s planned:

1. Light an ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ BJP President Nitin Nabin urged followers to light an earthen lamp between 6 pm and 7 pm and pray for PM Modi’s long life, good health and continued success. The initiative is part of the wider Seva Sankalp campaign. The BJP has also planned simultaneous diya-lighting programmes at hundreds of prominent locations across the country. 2. Volunteer for 25 minutes Under ‘ Seva Mera Yogdan ’, the BJP is encouraging followers to volunteer for 25 minutes across 25 themes. (which themes?) 3. Blood donation Blood donation camps are planned across the country as part of PM Modi’s birthday celebrations, with the BJP observing September 17 as ‘Seva Diwas’.

The BJP's Delhi unit plans to hold a blood donation camp at its headquarters. 4. Share a story about a government scheme Under ‘Seva Ki Kahani’, beneficiaries of government welfare schemes have been encouraged to share stories about how the schemes have improved their lives. The programme forms part of the BJP's broader effort to use the month-long campaign for welfare outreach and public participation. 5. Drawing and debate competitions Schoolchildren will be brought into the campaign through drawing and debate competitions under ‘25 crore Bachchon ke Sapnon ka Bharat’. The BJP has also planned competitions for schoolchildren in different states as part of the wider celebrations.

6. Cleanliness and plantation drives The campaign includes cleanliness drives, plantation activities, health camps and voter-awareness programmes. A nationwide cleanliness campaign has also been planned, with additional cleanliness activities around Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. 7. Street plays The BJP will be organising street plays to highlight Modi’s journey in public life and stories of change under ‘Namo Seva Gatha’. In Shivamogga, the BJP has planned a series of programmes from September 18 to 24, including a cleanliness campaign, blood donation camp, free health camp, cycle jatha and street plays. 8. Join the Vadnagar–Varanasi campaign The BJP has also planned youth-led motorcycle yatras connecting Vadnagar, Modi’s birthplace, and Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency.

Two rallies are being organised in opposite directions, with the journeys beginning on September 17 and running through several districts before reaching their destinations. The BJP has described the journey as connecting Modi's "janmabhoomi" and "karmabhoomi". In Varanasi, a ceremonial jalabhishek at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple is also part of the programme. 9. Welfare and public-outreach programmes The campaign will also include health camps, welfare initiatives, shramdaan, padyatras and activities aimed at connecting beneficiaries with government schemes. In Madhya Pradesh, for example, the campaign is planned across more than 71,000 booths and includes ‘Seva Setu’ camps, school activities, cleanliness drives and other public-participation programmes.

10. Digital creators to get their own campaign The BJP is also planning a ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ involving social-media influencers, bloggers and digital content creators. They are expected to travel to around 50 locations identified by the party as places that have undergone significant transformation. What’s on the agenda today? In Vadnagar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to flag off a bike rally towards Varanasi and participate in a maha-aarti at Sharmishtha Lake. In Varanasi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are scheduled to flag off the rally towards Vadnagar. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is also scheduled to attend the Seva Sankalp programme in Varanasi, alongside other NDA leaders.