PM Modi reviews energy supplies at CCS meet amid West Asia conflict

At a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting attended by senior ministers and key officials, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Sunday reviewed the availability of crude oil, gas, and other petroleum products, as well as the situation in the power and fertiliser sectors, against the backdrop of the conflict in West Asia and the evolving regional scenario.

The PM directed the creation of a group of ministers and secretaries to work “dedicatedly in a whole-of-government approach” and instructed sectoral groups to coordinate with stakeholders, the government said.

Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan provided a detailed presentation on the global situation and the mitigating measures implemented so far, as well as those planned by various ministries and departments.

Modi said the conflict is evolving and affects the entire world in some form. “In such a situation, all efforts must be made to safeguard citizens from the impact of this conflict,” he said. He called for all arms of the government to work together to minimise inconvenience to the public and sought proper coordination with state governments to prevent black marketing and hoarding of essential commodities. The meeting agreed that the ongoing conflict in West Asia will have significant short-, medium-, and long-term impacts on the global economy. Its effects on India were assessed, and both immediate and long-term countermeasures were discussed, the government said.

Officials reviewed the expected impact of the conflict on sectors including agriculture, fertiliser, food security, petroleum, power, micro, small, and medium enterprise, export, shipping, trade, finance, and supply chain. Measures already taken and additional steps to be implemented were also discussed. “The overall macroeconomic scenario in the country and further measures to be taken were also discussed,” a statement said. The Cabinet Committee was briefed on the availability of critical needs, including food, energy, and fuel security. Short, medium, and long-term measures to ensure an uninterrupted supply were considered. The meeting also evaluated farmers’ requirements for fertilisers for the kharif season and explored alternative sources to prevent disruption.

The committee “determined that adequate coal supplies at all power plants will ensure no electricity shortage in India”, the statement added. Several measures were discussed to diversify import sources for the chemical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, and other industrial sectors. New export destinations to promote Indian goods are being explored. Ministries have been tasked with proposing measures to be implemented in consultation with stakeholders, the government said. With the conflict in West Asia entering its third week and the Strait of Hormuz remaining closed to navigation, India has reached out to countries including Russia, Jordan, Morocco, and Tunisia for fertiliser and oil imports. Since Thursday, the PM has conveyed Eid greetings to leaders of Jordan, the Gulf countries, Malaysia, and Iran.

The PM-led CCS meeting on Sunday evening — his second since the West Asia conflict began — followed his conversation on Saturday with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also spoke with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi. On Monday, Jaishankar and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will address a virtual conference where experts will discuss navigating tensions in the Gulf region. The US Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby is also scheduled to visit India this week. After the review meeting, officials said the government is focusing on ensuring uninterrupted supply, stable logistics, and efficient distribution across the country. Proactive steps are being taken to safeguard energy security and maintain adequate availability, with continuous monitoring of global developments to protect consumers and industry.

The Confederation of Indian Industry flagged disruptions faced by Indian companies, including shipment delays and shortages of key raw materials. Meanwhile, neighbouring Sri Lanka, which has been seeking India’s assistance for energy, raised fuel prices by around 25 per cent — the second increase in a week. Officials said the government is working to secure oil, gas, and fertilisers. During his conversation with President Pezeshkian, Modi condemned recent attacks on the region’s energy infrastructure. With 22 Indian-flagged merchant vessels carrying liquefied natural gas, petrol, and diesel stranded near the Strait of Hormuz, Modi reiterated the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation and keeping international shipping lanes open.

This marked the PM’s second conversation with the Iranian President since hostilities began on February 28. They last spoke on March 12, after which Iran allowed two Indian-flagged vessels to exit the Strait of Hormuz. Jaishankar’s discussion with Araghchi was his fifth since the US-Israeli strikes on Iran. In a related development, the tanker Aqua Titan, carrying Russian crude oil, and the vessel Pyxis Pioneer, carrying US liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), docked at Mangalore Port on Sunday, according to sources. Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Jaishankar, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Hardeep Singh Puri attended, along with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and the PM’s Principal Secretaries P K Mishra and Shaktikanta Das.

The government said it has intensified efforts to streamline gas distribution and ease supply pressures, accelerating city gas project approvals while increasing commercial LPG allocations amid the challenging geopolitical environment. The meeting coincided with top Union ministers congratulating Modi for setting a record of 8,931 days in public life — first as Gujarat chief minister (CM) and now as PM. Allies, including Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, also extended congratulations. “PM Modi is now the longest-serving head of a government in India. Pure devotion to the nation and its people defines him,” said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. “On March 22, he surpasses the 8,930-day record of former Sikkim CM Pawan Chamling, achieving a historic milestone. With 8,931 days in public office as head of government, this moment reflects his deep commitment to nation-first governance, integrity in action, and tireless service to every citizen.”