No discrimination against any state under women quota Bills, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday rejected Opposition claims that proposed amendments to the women’s quota law put southern states at a disadvantage, asserting that the Bills in this connection do not discriminate. They said the Opposition, especially regional parties from the South, were pushing a fake narrative.

In a 32-minute address on the opening day of Parliament’s three-day special sitting, an extension of the Budget session, the PM warned that the country’s nari shakti “will never forgive” attempts to block 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies by 2029.

Shah, during in the Lok Sabha debate, said representation for five southern states would rise to 195 seats from 129 once the Lower House expands to 816 seats, a roughly 50 per cent increase. He said this shift would be proportionate, with the southern share moving marginally up from 23.76 per cent to 23.87 per cent, or almost 24 per cent. Sources said the proposed formula is more favourable to southern states than any future arrangement, under the 2023 law, tied to the data from the ongoing Census. Earlier, Shah and Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced three Bills amid protests, with the Opposition calling the proposed legislations unconstitutional. The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, seeking to modify the women’s quota law, was introduced after a division, with 251 votes in favour and 185 against. Two accompanying ordinary Bills -- the Delimitation Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill -- aim to operationalise the revised framework in Delhi, Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance has the support of 293 members in the Lok Sabha, or about 54 per cent of the House, against the Opposition’s 233. Independents and smaller parties account for the balance, with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen already opposing the Constitution Amendment Bill. Passage of the constitutional amendment requires a two-thirds majority of members present and voting -- 360 at full strength. Abstentions could lower that threshold: To 340 if 30 members abstain, 320 if 60 abstain, and 300 if 90 abstain. For the Bill to clear the Lok Sabha, at least two among key Opposition parties -- the Samajwadi Party (37 MPs), All India Trinamool Congress (28 MPs) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (22 MPs) -- would need to abstain. The main Opposition Congress holds 98 seats. If the Bill does not get the Lower House’s nod, it would not be taken up in the Rajya Sabha.

In the Upper House, the NDA has 141 members (about 58 per cent), versus the Opposition’s 83. Regional parties, including the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, YSR Congress Party, Biju Janata Dal and Bahujan Samaj Party, along with Independents hold about 20 seats and could prove decisive. A two-thirds majority there requires 163 members present and voting; the Biju Janata Dal has indicated opposition. Sources in the Opposition said the government has continued outreach efforts, but parties remain firm in resisting the Bills. Addressing concerns over southern representation, Shah said Lok Sabha seats would rise from 28 to 42 in Karnataka, 25 to 38 in Andhra Pradesh, 17 to 26 in Telangana, 39 to 59 in Tamil Nadu, and 20 to 30 in Kerala. While the proposed Bill caps the House at 850 seats, he said the effective number would be 816, a 50 per cent increase over the current strength.

Rejecting concerns over the delimitation exercise, Shah said the bill mirrors previous legislation. “The delimitation bill is exactly like the previous law brought by your government. There is no change, not even a comma or a full stop,” he said. He added that elections up to the 2029 parliamentary polls, including the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, would proceed under the current system, with women’s reservation kicking in from 2029. He also dismissed claims linking the move to imminent elections in West Bengal and said caste enumeration would be conducted alongside the population Census. Modi, in his address, said voters have historically penalised parties opposing women’s reservation and argued that no party gained politically in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections because the 2023 law passed unanimously. “Here, some people think that there is political self-interest of Modi in this move. If you oppose it, it's natural I will gain political benefit, but if you walk along, no one will gain any political advantage. We don't want credit,” he said.

He assured states their representation would not shrink post-delimitation. “We don't want credit. I give you a blank cheque for claiming credit on passage of women quota bill. If you want me to use the word 'guarantee', I use the word 'guarantee'. If you want me to make a promise, I use the word 'promise'. Because if the intention is clear, there is no need to play games with words,” he said. Responding to concerns raised by a Samajwadi Party member on backward communities, Modi said: “I come from most backward community but it is my responsibility to take everyone along.”

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav called for sub-quotas for OBC and Muslim women and criticised the ruling alliance’s record on women’s leadership, noting only one woman chief minister among BJP-led governments. He alleged the delimitation push could delay both population and caste censuses and reshape constituencies to the BJP’s advantage. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the fine print of the Bills shows that the three members of the delimitation commission will decide the fate of states and their representation in Parliament. She also cited the Congress party’s role in advancing women’s reservation at the panchayat level. The Lok Sabha visitors’ galleries were filled with women observers, including badminton player Saina Nehwal and paraathlete Deepa Malik, during the Prime Minister’s speech.