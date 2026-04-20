Home / India News / PM to inaugurate 1st greenfield refinery-petrochem complex in Rajasthan

PM to inaugurate 1st greenfield refinery-petrochem complex in Rajasthan

This landmark project, with an investment of more than ₹79,450 crore, represents a significant milestone in India's energy and petrochemical sector

Modi, Narendra Modi
The prime minister will also address a public gathering on the occasion (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2026 | 2:30 PM IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rajasthan on Tuesday, during which he will dedicate to the nation India's first greenfield integrated refinery-cum-petrochemical complex at Pachpadra in Balotra.

This landmark project, with an investment of more than ₹79,450 crore, represents a significant milestone in India's energy and petrochemical sector, an official statement said.

The prime minister will also address a public gathering on the occasion.

The nine million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) greenfield refinery-cum-petrochemical complex has been developed as a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and the government of Rajasthan.

The state-of-the-art complex integrates refining and petrochemical production, with a petrochemical capacity of 2.4 MMTPA. The refinery features a high Nelson Complexity Index of 17.0 and petrochemical yields exceeding 26 per cent, aligning with global benchmarks for efficiency and sustainability.

The project is expected to play a pivotal role in strengthening India's energy security, enhancing petrochemical self-sufficiency, and driving industrial growth.

It will serve as an anchor industry for the development of a petrochemical and plastic park in the region, promoting downstream industries and ancillary sectors, the statement said.

Additionally, the refinery is poised to generate significant employment opportunities, contributing to the socio-economic development of the region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Narendra Modipetrochemical parkrajasthan

First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 2:30 PM IST

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