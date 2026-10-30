PMi releases ₹3,000 cr PM-KISAN instalment to over 3.54 mn Odisha farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday released the 24th instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme, transferring over ₹18,690 crore to the bank accounts of more than 9.34 crore farmers across the country, including 3.538 million in Odisha.

The beneficiaries in Odisha received ₹3,000 crore as part of the instalment released by the prime minister from Banaskantha in Gujarat, officials said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi joined the programme virtually from Bhubaneswar and addressed beneficiary farmers at a state-level 'PM-Kisan Utsav'.

"The welfare and empowerment of farmers is the core commitment of our government. Today, India's esteemed Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi, launched the release of the 24th instalment of the nationwide 'PM-Kisan' scheme via a virtual event from Banaskantha, Gujarat," Majhi wrote on X.

Under the scheme, financial assistance was transferred directly to the bank accounts of over 3.538 million farmers in the state through direct benefit transfer (DBT), he said. "For us, a farmer is not merely a cultivator; they are our 'Annadata'. Initiatives such as the Central PM-Kisan and the state's CM-Kisan schemes, procurement of paddy at a rate of ₹3,100 per quintal, the Subhadra Yojana, the 'Krushi Vidyanidhi' scholarship, and the 'PM Dhan-Dhanya Krushi Yojana' have today strengthened our rural economy," he wrote. Majhi said his government was making efforts to revive millet cultivation across all 30 districts of the state. Expressing concern over crop losses caused by recent floods in several districts, including Ganjam and Gajapati, the chief minister assured farmers that assistance would be provided to affected families based on damage assessments and in accordance with prevailing norms.

During the programme, Majhi, Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo and other dignitaries observed a one-minute silence in memory of Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's mother, who died on Friday morning. "Deeply saddened by the passing of Smt. Kashi Bai Ji, beloved mother of Union Cabinet Minister Shri @ChouhanShivraj Ji. In this moment of profound grief, I extend my heartfelt condolences to Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan Ji and the bereaved family. May Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give the family strength and courage to bear this irreparable loss," Majhi said in a social media post.