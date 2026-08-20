Police can't probe PCPNDT Act offences, designated authorities must: SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday held that police cannot investigate offences under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act.

The PCPNDT Act was enacted with the intent to prohibit the use of prenatal diagnostic techniques for determination of the sex of the foetus.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and N Kotiswar Singh held that authorities designated under the law must take action in such cases.

The top court said the PCPNDT Act concerns matters that are technical and which may require medical knowledge and sensitivity.

"Police are not meant to be the investigators for the purposes of this Act," the bench said, adding that police can only play a supplementary role according to the provisions.