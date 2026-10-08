Police register FIR to probe violence during CJP's July 20 protest

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has registered an FIR to investigate the violence that broke out during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest in the national capital on July 20, police sources said on Thursday.

The probe will focus on identifying people allegedly responsible for the violence and examine whether it was premeditated, the sources said.

On the directions of the Supreme Court, the Delhi Police had cancelled 17 FIRs registered at multiple police stations in the New Delhi district.

The FIR comes two days ahead of another CJP protest announced to be held at Jantar Mantar, this time to press for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise. A police officer said that permission has not been granted for any protest.