Polish PM Donald Tusk meets PM Modi in New Delhi today: What's on agenda?

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday. Defence manufacturing, space technology, port infrastructure, and clean-energy investment are among the areas where India and Poland are exploring closer cooperation.

The two leaders are expected to review the strategic partnership established during Modi’s visit to Poland in August 2024 and discuss regional and international developments, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict and India-European Union relations.

Poland eyes joint defence production

In an interview with The Indian Express, Poland’s Finance Minister Andrzej Domanski said the two countries were exploring joint production and common platforms for defence equipment. Cooperation could also strengthen supply-chain resilience and support the local manufacture of specialised defence technologies in India.

The two countries have an established history of defence manufacturing cooperation. A joint production arrangement between Poland’s Bumar and India’s BEML for WZT-3M armoured recovery vehicles, which began in 1999, provides an example of this collaboration. Space tech opens new avenues Space is another area on the agenda. According to The Indian Express, the leaders are expected to discuss space research alongside emerging technologies and defence manufacturing. Polish satellite company ICEYE is seeking a deeper partnership with India. The company specialises in synthetic aperture radar satellites, which can capture images through cloud cover and in darkness, making the technology useful for surveillance and security.