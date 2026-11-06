Poor don't generate pollution, but suffer due to big cars, vehicles: SC

The Supreme Court on Friday said economically weaker sections do not generate pollution but are among its worst sufferers, pointing to the role of large cars and other vehicles in worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR.

Hearing a suo motu case examining the regulatory framework governing air pollution, a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant cautioned against blaming the poor for pollution during Diwali, reported PTI. The CJI observed that the festive period is an important source of livelihood for people dependent on seasonal work and festivities.

“Poor people do not generate any pollution. They are the sufferers. It is those who can afford it and those who can contribute to it,” the CJI remarked.

SC flags vehicular emissions as major source of Delhi-NCR pollution The court's observations came amid a sharp deterioration in air quality across the national capital and surrounding areas. A thick layer of smog hung over Delhi on Friday, with air quality edging closer to the 'severe' category. The Bench identified vehicular emissions as a major contributor to pollution in Delhi-NCR and said immediate, medium-term and long-term measures were needed to address the worsening air quality. “We keep talking, sometimes make statements and suggestions, but the point is that AQI is already touching 400,” the CJI said. The Bench also drew attention to the large number of vehicles plying on roads connecting Delhi with neighbouring areas, including Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad.

“Look at the roads in Delhi and the roads connecting Delhi with the NCR. Take a look at any road and the kind of vehicles moving on them. That is the major problem,” the CJI said. SC calls for awareness among farmers to curb stubble burning On stubble burning, the Bench stressed the need to educate farmers about using machines to manage crop residue instead of resorting to farm fires. Centre outlines measures to tackle air pollution The court also considered a plea seeking the closure of schools or the introduction of hybrid classes for students across age groups if the air quality index (AQI) crosses a specified threshold. The bench said it would go by experts' opinions on the matter.