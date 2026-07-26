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Pralhad Joshi takes charge of education ministry after Pradhan's exit

Pralhad Joshi assumed charge as Union education minister a day after replacing Dharmendra Pradhan, who resigned following nationwide protests over the Neet paper leak controversy

Pralhad Joshi, Pralhad, Manthan 2026, Manthan
Joshi has been given additional charge of the education ministry besides his role as the consumer affairs minister (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2026 | 12:30 PM IST
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Newly appointed Union education minister Pralhad Joshi has taken charge, officials said on Sunday.

Joshi was appointed education minister after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from the post on Saturday.

Joshi has been given additional charge of the education ministry besides his role as the consumer affairs minister.

Pradhan resigned from his post on Saturday following the Cockroach Janta Party-led student protests across the country, demanding his ouster over the NEET paper leak controversy.

In his resignation letter, Pradhan said it was not a matter of "individual prestige" for him, and that he was disturbed to see the series of events that unfolded over the last 10 days.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Pralhad JoshiDharmendra PradhanEducation ministryNEET UG

First Published: Jul 26 2026 | 12:30 PM IST

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