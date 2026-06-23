President Murmu confers Padma awards to Mammootty, Vijay Amritraj

Tennis legend Vijay Amritraj, actor Mammootty and playback singer Alka Yagnik were among 65 eminent personalities conferred with the coveted Padma awards by President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday.

In the second civil investiture ceremony at the Gantantra Madap of Rashtrapati Bhavan, the president presented Padma Vibhushan to former Supreme Court judge KT Thomas for public affairs and eminent Malayalam journalist P Narayanan for contribution in literature and education.

Alka Yagnik, Mammootty, American oncologist Dattatreyudu Nori, tennis player Vijay Amritraj, industrialist SKM Maeilanandhan and social worker and educationist Vellappally Natesan received Padma Bhushan from the president during the ceremony.

Rupi Soren, wife of JMM founder Shibu Soren, received the Padma Bhushan on behalf of the late leader.