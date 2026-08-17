President Murmu gives assent to bill to renaming Kerala as Keralam

President Droupadi Murmu has given assent to a bill to rename Kerala as Keralam, with the legislation now becoming a law.

The Lok Sabha passed the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, on Tuesday, followed by the Rajya Sabha the next day.

In the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said the Kerala Assembly passed a resolution in 2024, urging the Centre to bring a law to change the name of the state to Keralam.

"The bill provides that the State of Kerala will be known as the State of Keralam, and hence there is a proposal to rename the State of Kerala to Keralam," he said.