President Murmu's Atal Tunnel visit cancelled due to inclement weather

President Droupadi Murmu's proposed visit to the Atal Tunnel on April 29 has been cancelled due to inclement weather, according to an official communication from the President's Secretariat and confirmed by the Kullu district administration.

The visit was part of the President's scheduled tour of Himachal Pradesh from April 27 to May 1, which included halts at Rashtrapati Niwas in Mashobra, Shimla, the Atal Tunnel, and Palampur. Authorities have been directed to take necessary action following the revised itinerary.

Before the cancellation, the Kullu district administration had made extensive preparations and enforced strict security protocols for the high-profile visit. District Magistrate Anurag Chandra Sharma had issued prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, across the Manali Police Station jurisdiction.

As per the initial plan, stringent restrictions were to be enforced on April 28 and 29. These orders prohibited individuals from carrying firearms, weapons, or ammunition along the entire route from the South Portal of the Atal Tunnel to the SASE Helipad in Manali, including all en route villages. The order exempted police, paramilitary, and army personnel on duty, as well as those authorised for the President's visit. While security and logistical arrangements had been ramped up in and around Manali to ensure a smooth tour, officials are now expected to review and scale down these measures following the cancellation of the Atal Tunnel programme.